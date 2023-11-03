Over 75% of U.S. workers say they could complete the same amount of work in 4 days rather than 5

As younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millenials, are aging to make up more of the workforce, workplace expectations from employees are shifting. One such shift is the increase in demands for a 4-day workweek.

Among US workers, over 75% say they could complete their current workload in a four-day workweek rather than five, according to a recent report from Fiverr. Millennials, who make up around 35% of today's workforce, were the most passionate about the four-day workweek with 87% agreeing.

Fiverr, an online job marketplace for freelancers, conducted the survey of over 1,000 global workers in August, outlining changes and generational divides in workplace trends.

The survey also showed that while overall younger generations of workers are demanding more flexibility in their work schedules, they prefer in-person interactions over remote work.

But current workplace trends don't necessarily reflect these values. The consulting firm EY's annual Workplace Index found that although the four-day workweek has gained popularity abroad, it has seen little adoption by U.S. companies until recently.

"There is a gap between what employees are saying and what employers are doing," Michal Miller Levi, senior director of market research and customer insights at Fiverr, told CNBC Make It.