Shares of Maersk plunge 18% as shipping giant announces 10,000 job cuts, says profit will be at lower-end of guidance

The container ship Maersk Murcia sits moored in the port of Gothenburg, Sweden, on August 24, 2020.

Shipping giant Maersk , a bellwether for global trade, on Friday announced plans to reduce its workforce by more than 10,000 people and said it expected profit to be at the low end of prior guidance.

The firm's Denmark-listed shares had fallen 18% by early afternoon to their lowest level since October 2020.

"Our industry is facing a new normal with subdued demand, prices back in line with historical levels and inflationary pressure on our cost base," CEO Vincent Clerc said in a statement, adding that overcapacity in most regions had driven down prices.

Maersk maintained full-year EDITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) guidance of $9.5 billion to $11 billion, but said it expected it to come in at the lower end of this range.

Third-quarter revenue dropped from $22.8 billion in 2022 to $12.1 billion.