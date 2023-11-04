GM is expected to invest $13 billion in U.S. facilities under new UAW deal

United Auto Workers (UAW) members strike at a General Motors assembly plant that builds the U.S. automaker's full-size sport utility vehicles, in another expansion of the strike in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2023.

DETROIT – General Motors plans to invest roughly $13 billion in U.S. facilities by April 2028, the United Auto Workers union said as part of its recent tentative agreement with the automaker.

GM has already announced some of the planned investments such as $4 billion at Orion Assembly in suburban Detroit and $2 billion in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for new electric vehicles. Others, such as $1.25 billion for a future electric vehicle plant at Lansing Grand River, are new.

Many of the new investments include hundreds of millions of dollars for assembly plants to support or add additional volume as well as engine and components plants.

Details of the tentative agreement were released Saturday after local UAW leaders with GM approved the pact, which must still be ratified by a simple majority of the union's 46,000 members with the automaker. GM was the last Detroit automaker to reach a tentative agreement following Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis .

The union discloses investment and product details to portray job security to members.

GM's U.S. investments through the terms of the 4 ½-tear tentative compared to $8.1 billion announced by the union at Ford and $18.9 billion at Stellantis, including $6.2 billion in previously announced parts plants in Kokomo, Indiana.

The details disclosed by the union for GM did not include billions in previously announced investments in four joint-venture battery cell plants in the U.S., including three upcoming facilities.

GM declined to comment on the released details, referring back to a statement by CEO Mary Barra when the tentative deal was initially announced: "GM is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the UAW that reflects the contributions of the team while enabling us to continue to invest in our future and provide good jobs in the U.S.," she said. "We are looking forward to having everyone back to work across all of our operations, delivering great products for our customers, and winning as one team."