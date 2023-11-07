China's imports surprise with growth in October, but exports fall more than expected

A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Guangdong province, China May 17, 2020.

BEIJING — China reported a worse-than-expected drop in exports in October, while imports surprisingly rose for the month from a year ago.

China's customs agency said exports in U.S. dollar terms fell by 6.4% in October from a year ago. That's worse than the 3.3% drop predicted by a Reuters poll.

Imports rose by 3% in U.S. dollar terms in October from a year ago. That's in contrast to the Reuters' forecast for a 4.8% drop from a year ago.

However, China's imports from the U.S. were down by 3.7% in October versus the year ago period, CNBC calculations of customs data showed.

China's imports from the European Union rose by more than 5%, while those from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations grew by 10.2%, the analysis showed.