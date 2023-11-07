Cramer's Lightning Round: Cisco is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Clorox's year-to-date stock performance.

Clorox : "I think that the quarter was ok, I think that the hack is behind them. I think Linda Rendle is doing a very good job. I would own the stock."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon AGNC's year-to-date stock performance.

AGNC : "No, if you're going to do that, you should be in Realty Income...AGNC has been a dog so long...it's just been a value trap."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Cisco's year-to-date stock performance.

Cisco : "...I think Cisco's a buy."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Johnson & Johnson's year-to-date stock performance.

Johnson & Johnson : "...I wish the CEO would come out and explain to me why they they have such an ill-advised strategy...At least I have some horse sense, and that team does not."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Ventas' year-to-date stock performance.

Ventas : "It got recommended today, and I think that's ok. But it's only got a 4% yield. I think you need to get more vague in order to be able to be in that group."