Cramer's Lightning Round: Cisco is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Clorox: "I think that the quarter was ok, I think that the hack is behind them. I think Linda Rendle is doing a very good job. I would own the stock."
AGNC: "No, if you're going to do that, you should be in Realty Income...AGNC has been a dog so long...it's just been a value trap."
Cisco: "...I think Cisco's a buy."
Johnson & Johnson: "...I wish the CEO would come out and explain to me why they they have such an ill-advised strategy...At least I have some horse sense, and that team does not."
Ventas: "It got recommended today, and I think that's ok. But it's only got a 4% yield. I think you need to get more vague in order to be able to be in that group."
