IMF raises China GDP forecast after Beijing's policy moves

The new economic measures laid out by the U.K. government "will likely increase inequality", according to a spokesperson from the International Monetary Fund.

BEIJING — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its China growth forecast to 5.4% for 2023.

The IMF cited better-than-expected third-quarter growth and Beijing's recent policy announcements.

However, the IMF still expects growth to slow next year to 4.6% "amid continuing weakness in the property market and subdued external demand."

In October, the IMF had lowered its growth forecast for China to 5% this year and 4.2% next year.

"Financial stability risks are elevated and still rising, as financial institutions have lower capital buffers and growing asset quality risks," the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, said in a statement Tuesday.