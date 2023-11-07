The world's two largest memory chipmakers signal demand weakness may have bottomed out

The recent earnings calls of the world's two largest memory chipmakers signaled that weak demand may have finally bottomed out.

Samsung's operating profit in the third quarter jumped 262.6% as compared to the second quarter. This followed a 85.15% drop in first quarter operating profit from the previous quarter and a small 4.68% improvement in second-quarter operating profit from the first quarter.

SK Hynix in its quarterly report said that its dynamic random-access memory business returned to profit in the third quarter, after losses in the first two quarters of this year.

"One of the big drivers of memory price recovering is industry-wide supply reduction and thus falling inventories," James Lim, senior research analyst at Dalton Investments, told CNBC.

"Inventories at personal computer and mobile customers seem to have come down a lot and very low memory prices tend to induce restocking or having more memory content per device," said Lim.

The South Korean companies are the world's two largest makers of DRAM chips, according to data from market research firm TrendForce, with U.S.-based Micron trailing in third place. Such memory chips are found in consumer devices such as laptops and smartphones.

"We received numerous purchase inquiries amid widening awareness of the industry reaching a bottom, following the industry-wide production cuts," Samsung said in its earnings report last week. Chipmakers have been running down excess inventories by scaling back production.

During the pandemic, companies stockpiled memory chips to meet record electronics demand, but were left with excess inventory when that pressure eased. Inflation has caused consumers to rein in spending and cut back on purchases of consumer devices, driving down demand and prices for memory chips.