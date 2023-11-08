China is 'absolutely booming' in this sector, says Standard Chartered

China's economic recovery story has been a largely disappointing one, but the economic powerhouse is seeing stellar growth in one particular sector, said Standard Chartered's Bill Winters.

"Electric vehicles and everything around sustainability and renewable power technology. In those areas, China's absolutely booming," the bank's CEO told CNBC's Emily Tan on the sidelines of the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit on Tuesday.

While China's recovery is still "a bit bumpy," the country is also building is a more resilient, sustainable and stronger economy, he said.

And its playbook? "Gradually decompressing the old economy sectors, and accelerating in the new economy sectors," Winters added.

China boasts the world's largest EV market with 5.9 million units sold in 2022, capturing 59% of EVs sold globally, according to research from Canalys. Additionally, Counterpoint Research data showed that domestic brands make up 81% of the EV market — with BYD, Wuling, Chery, Changan and GAC among the top players.