Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Do not touch' UiPath

Fortinet's year-to-date stock performance.

Fortinet : "I don't want you in Fortinet, I want you in Palo Alto Networks...I think that's going much higher."

UiPath's year-to-date stock performance.

UiPath : "No, no...Do not touch PATH."

Prudential's year-to-date stock performance.

Prudential : I'm concerned about it, because when I see a stock that yields 5.5 and sells at 7 times earnings, it makes me think that something's wrong, not something's cheap. So let's just be careful."

Diageo's year-to-date stock performance.

Diageo : "Getting bad vibes of Diageo...I want you to stay away from Diageo."

Textron's year-to-date stock performance.

Textron : "Textron is way too cheap. I don't understand why it's down here. It's a buy."

Target's year-to-date stock performance.

Target : "...That stock would be dramatically higher if it weren't for stealing."

