Israel says it has destroyed 130 Hamas tunnels; UN rights chief says Gaza is a 'living nightmare'
The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that they have destroyed 130 Hamas tunnels since launching their military operation in the Gaza Strip.
It comes as the IDF is undertaking "significant military activity" in and around the embattled Gaza City, according to a spokesperson.
The military has meanwhile offered another four-hour humanitarian corridor window for civilians to safely flee Gaza City southward, warning that "time is running out to evacuate."
Elsewhere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that the consensus of Group of Seven ministers, who met earlier in the day in Japan, was that a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war would fulfil "key" objectives.
"Ultimately the only way to ensure that this crisis never happens again is to begin setting the conditions for durable peace and security and to frame our diplomatic efforts now with that in mind," the U.S. top diplomat told reporters Wednesday.
Meantime, Qatar is reportedly leading talks to secure the release of 10 to 15 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a 1-2 day humanitarian pause of Israeli hostilities.
Israeli aerial attack targets Syrian military sites, Syrian state media reports
Israel carried out an aerial attack targeting military sites in southern Syria leading to some material losses, Syrian state media said on Wednesday, citing a military source.
The source quoted by state media said missiles flying over Lebanon's Baalbek region had targeted several sites, but it did not identify them.
Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.
The strikes are believed to have targeted Syrian army air defence base and a radar station in Tel Qulaib and Tel Maseeh in the Sweida province in southwestern Syria, according to two Syrian military defectors familiar with the matter.
— Reuters
UN rights chief says Gaza turned into a 'living nightmare' by Israel-Hamas war
The U.N. human rights chief said collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians and their forced evacuation, as well as atrocities committed by Palestinian armed groups on Oct. 7 and their continued holding of hostages, amount to war crimes.
Volker Türk, standing in front of Egypt's Rafah border crossing into Gaza, told reporters Wednesday: "These are the gates to a living nightmare."
"We have fallen off a precipice. This cannot continue," he said later in Cairo.
Türk said international human rights and humanitarian law must be respected to help protect civilians and allow desperately needed aid to reach Gaza's beleaguered population of some 2.3 million people.
He said the U.N. rights office received reports in recent days about an unspecified orphanage in northern Gaza with 300 children who need urgent help, but communications were down and access were impassable and unsafe, so "we cannot get to them."
"I feel, in my innermost being, the pain, the immense suffering of every person whose loved one has been killed in a kibbutz, in a Palestinian refugee camp, hiding in a building or as they were fleeing," Türk said. "We all must feel this shared pain — and end this nightmare."
— Associated Press
Gaza hospitals strain under Israeli siege, with premature births on the rise
Hospitals in Gaza are nearing collapse under Israel's wartime siege, which has cut power and deliveries of food, fuel and other necessities to the territory.
Inside the maternity department at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, the workload has doubled because of the mass displacement from Gaza's north. That's according to neonatal specialist Dr. Asaad al-Nawajha, who said Wednesday his team has seen an increase in premature births as the monthlong war intensifies.
Shouq Hararah is one of those mothers. She says her delivery took place with "no proper birth procedures, no anesthesia, painkillers or anything."
"I gave birth to twins. The boy was discharged, but the girl remains in the maternity ward," she said.
Standing before a row of beeping incubators, al-Nawajha emphasized the war's life-threatening consequences.
"All of our work depends on electricity; all the machines you see here rely on it," the doctor said. "When the electricity is cut, these devices stop working, and all the babies will face certain death."
— Associated Press
U.S drone shot down near Yemen, officials say
A U.S. military MQ-9 drone was shot down on Wednesday by Yemen's Houthis, two U.S. officials and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said.
While U.S. drones have been shot down by Houthis in the past, this incident comes at a particularly tense time in the region.
Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war.
The U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the drone, made by General Atomics, had been brought down off the coast of Yemen. They did not say if it was taken down in international airspace.
In a statement, a Houthi military spokesperson said they shot down the drone in airspace over Yemeni territorial waters.
In 2019, U.S. drones were brought down on two separate occasions by the group in Yemen.
The Pentagon has surged thousands of troops to the region to try and contain the conflict, including two aircraft carriers. Some of those troops have been in the Red Sea aboard military vessels.
Last month, a U.S. Navy warship intercepted four cruise missiles and more than a dozen drones launched by the Houthis from Yemen headed toward Israel.
— Reuters
Netanyahu rejects cease-fire and addresses violence in West Bank
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared at a meeting with members of his war Cabinet: "There will be no cease-fire without the release of our hostages. Everything else is false."
Meeting with local leaders from the West Bank, Netanyahu outlined three objectives for the IDF: stepping up counterterrorism, preventing the opening of a second front in the West Bank, and stopping a "handful of extremists" from stirring up violence.
The Biden administration has pressed Netanyahu on reports of Palestinians killed by settlers in the West Bank. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN, "Prime Minister Netanyahu does have a responsibility to rein in the extremist settlers on the West Bank who are, as President Biden put it a few days ago, pouring fuel on the fire."
Netanyahu acknowledged that "there is a tiny handful of people that do not represent this public and that take the law into their own hands. We are not prepared to tolerate this. We are not prepared to accept this. We will take all action against them."
— NBC News
Photos: Israeli troops during an operation in Northern Gaza
Editor's Note: These photos were taken during a controlled tour and subsequently edited under the supervision of the Israeli military.
Israeli troops are pictured outside the Gaza Strip ahead of an operation in northern Gaza on November 8, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.