Parent borrowers have been shut out of the Biden administration's recent student loan relief measures, but this loophole could help

After the Supreme Court rejected President Joe Biden's sweeping forgiveness plan earlier this year, the president announced a series of other relief measures for student loan borrowers.

Already, Biden has managed to erase $127 billion in education debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers, largely through Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans.

The most beneficial so far has been the new Saving on a Valuable Education repayment plan, which aims to get federal student loan borrowers the lowest monthly payment possible — even $0.

"It's almost like a grant after the fact," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Yet, parents who took out loans on behalf of their children are ineligible for all income-driven repayment plans, including SAVE.

"Many of these provisions do not apply to parent borrowers," said Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant and author of "Paying for College" from The Princeton Review. "They're out of luck."