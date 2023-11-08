Getting engaged? Amid lab-grown diamond boom, here's what to know about man-made vs. natural gems

If your partner got down on one knee and asked you to marry them today, would you say yes? What if you found out the ring destined for your finger boasts a lab-grown diamond?

The chances of that engagement ring bearing a man-made diamond are higher than you might think.

Global sales for lab-grown diamonds increased to $12 billion in 2022, up 38% year over year, per an analysis by New York-based Paul Zimnisky, a financial and diamond industry analyst.

Ring shoppers have opted for these gems — created by subjecting pure carbon to extremely high heat and pressurization by machine — over mined diamonds because they are visibly and chemically identical but cost way less.

The catch? They don't increase in value at all.

"It's very difficult to resell a lab diamond, and as the price gets lower, I don't think there's going to be a resale market for lab diamonds," Zimnisky said.

As the so-called engagement season — or the time between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day, according to wedding site The Knot — approaches, consumers on the market for diamonds should look at a few considerations on what sort of jewels to invest in.