OpenAI's ChatGPT back online after 'major' outage

ChatGPT, OpenAI's viral chatbot is back online after experiencing a brief but major outage Wednesday morning.

The chatbot began returning errors to users before 9 a.m. ET, affecting OpenAI's API services as well, which are used by more than two million developers. ChatGPT users were told that "ChatGPT is at capacity right now" and a status page referred to the issue as a "major outage."

"Between 5:42AM - 7:16AM PT we saw errors impacting all services. We identified the problem and implemented a fix. We are now seeing normal responses from our services," OpenAI said on its status page.

Anthropic's Claude 2 chatbot, a ChatGPT competitor created by ex-OpenAI employees, also experienced issues on Wednesday. An error said, "Due to unexpected capacity constraints, Claude is unable to respond to your message."

The outage follows OpenAI's first in-person event on Monday, where the company announced its most powerful artificial intelligence model yet, GPT-4 Turbo, as well as a new option allowing users to create customized versions of ChatGPT.

More than 92% of Fortune 500 companies use the platform, up from 80% in August, and they span across industries like financial services, legal applications and education, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati told reporters Monday.