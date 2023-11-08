SEC Chair Gensler says rebooted FTX run by ex-NYSE chief is possible if done 'within the law'

SEC Chair Gary Gensler mocks putting a gun to his head in response to a "Blazing Saddles" reference by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., during the House Financial Services Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission," in Rayburn Building on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

WASHINGTON — A revived FTX could work if new leadership does so with a clear understanding of the law, SEC chair Gary Gensler told CNBC on the sidelines of DC Fintech Week.

Gensler was referring to reports that Tom Farley, a former president of the New York Stock Exchange, is among a short list of three bidders vying to buy what remains of the bankrupt crypto exchange. Farley launched his own digital asset exchange in May called Bullish, which is reportedly one of the final contenders in the bankruptcy auction.

"If Tom or anybody else wanted to be in this field, I would say, 'Do it within the law,'" Gensler said on Wednesday. "Build the trust of investors in what you're doing and ensure that you're doing the proper disclosures — and also that you're not commingling all these functions, trading against your customers. Or using their crypto assets for your own purposes."

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty last week on all seven criminal counts against him, including fraud and money laundering charges. His exchange, which filed for bankruptcy a year ago, was funneling customer money to sister hedge fund Alameda Research, according to the charges.

Alameda was a market maker for the FTX exchange, and was given privileges, such as a $65 billion line of credit requiring no collateral. Unlike other customers on the platform, Alameda was also granted the unique ability to go negative in its trading bets, without having its positions liquidated.

"We would never let the New York Stock Exchange also operate a hedge fund and trade against their members or trade against customers in the market," said Gensler.

FTX and Alameda were supposed to be separated by a firewall. But the evidence presented in the monthlong trial made clear how cozy they were in practice.

"FTX and Alameda had an extremely problematic relationship," Castle Island Venture's Nic Carter told CNBC. "Bankman-Fried operated both an exchange and a prop shop, which is super unorthodox and just not really allowed in actually regulated capital markets."