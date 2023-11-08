Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Rivian, Warner Bros., Lyft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Rivian Automotive — The EV maker popped 8.8% in early Wednesday trading after increasing its production forecast for the full year by 2,000 units, to 54,000, and posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the latest quarter. Lyft — Shares gained 2.9% ahead of the rideshare company's earnings set for release postmarket Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet's StreetAccount expect 15 cents per share in earnings on revenue of $1.14 billion, while Lyft's past guidance forecast revenue to come in between $1.13 billion and $1.15 billion. Quanta Services — Shares of the electric power contractor edged up 1.8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded Quanta to buy, saying the stock is beaten down and an opportunity for investors in light of the need for continued utility investment in power grid modernization. eBay — Shares tumbled 6.8% after the online marketplace offered weak guidance for revenue in the current quarter and full year. Otherwise, eBay beat analyst estimates for third quarter earnings per share, while revenue for the period matched the consensus LSEG forecast. Warner Bros. Discovery — The owner of HBO and The Food Network lost 0.5% premarket after revenue missed analyst estimates along three key metrics (Studios, Network and Direct-to-Consumer), as did adjusted EBITDA for Studios and Networks, according to FactSet. Robinhood Markets — Shares dropped 9% after Robinhood reported disappointing third-quarter revenue. The trading platform posted revenue of $467 million, lower than the consensus estimate of $478 million, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Estee Lauder — Shares slipped 1.3% after being downgraded by TD Cowen to market perform from outperform. Continued consumer weakness in China was among the reasons for Cowen's call. Disney — The theme park owner and movie studio shed 0.5% ahead of its earnings due Wednesday after the closing bell. Analysts are watching for Disney's revenue growth in its direct-to-consumer business driven by Disney+, and are looking to see how the company will boost ESPN into a full-fledged streaming segment. — CNBC's Alex Harring, Sarah Min and Michelle Fox Theobald contributed reporting.