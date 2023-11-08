Putin insists Russia and China are not building Cold War-like alliances as defense officials meet

This pool photograph distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping posing during a meeting in Beijing on October 18, 2023.

Moscow and Beijing are not forming any military alliances reminiscent of "Cold War associations," Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he made another thinly-veiled swipe at NATO.

Putin met Zhang Youxia, the deputy chairman of China's Central Military Council on Wednesday as a wider delegation of Chinese defense officials visited Moscow.

"Russia and China are not building any military alliances following the example of the Cold War," Putin said, alluding to coalitions like NATO — a Western military alliance formed after World War II that Russia heavily criticizes and repeatedly blames for stoking conflict.

Earlier, Russia's defense ministry said talks with the Chinese would focus on "increasing bilateral cooperation in the defense sector."

Announcing the visit, the ministry stated on Telegram that relations between Russia and China "are an example of strategic interaction based on trust and respect."