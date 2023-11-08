From Virgin Voyages to Carnival: These 10 cruises are worth the money, travelers say

When it comes to a cruise vacation, it's all aboard. An October survey from Condé Nast Traveler revealed that 47% of people said they would be interested in setting sail on a ship.

A study by the Cruise Lines International Association also found that traveling by cruise is becoming one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors.

In October, U.S. News and World Report published its 2023 ranking of the best cruises for the money. The report ranked the top ships out of 17 of the most popular ocean cruise lines and gave them a rating of one through five.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the cruise lines based on the following factors: