10-year Treasury yield pulls back as investors weigh monetary policy outlook

The 10-year Treasury slipped more than 6 basis points to 4.505%. The 2-year Treasury yield added 2 basis points to 4.938%.

The 10-year Treasury yield continued its decline Wednesday as investors considered the path ahead for monetary policy as they looked to comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Investors considered the outlook for interest rates and the economy, including whether the Federal Reserve will still be able to achieve a soft landing.

A recession brought on by elevated interest rates has been a key concern among investors since the Fed began its rate-hiking cycle in early 2022. So far, however, the economy has appeared resilient, with the central bank upgrading its assessment of economic growth at a policy meeting last week.

Investors have nonetheless been hoping that the Fed is done hiking rates, especially since recent jobs data indicated a cooling of the labor market.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated last week that the option for rates going higher still remains on the table and that rate cuts have not yet been discussed by the central bank.