How to save money on holiday travel by tracking flight prices with Google

Airplanes from United and JetBlue populate the taxiway at Laguardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City.

Google can help you save money ahead of the holiday travel season. You can follow the price of airfare with Google Flights for a trip you're interested in and receive alerts if the cost changes.

The tool can save you hundreds of dollars and prevents you from having to constantly look up ticket prices.

Better yet, you can set Google Flights to monitor airfare prices weeks or months before you actually need to book your travel. I've used it before and it saved me more than $500 on a cross-country flight.

I've found it's especially useful if you're on the fence about traveling and have a hard ceiling on how much you're willing to spend on a ticket. For example, if you're considering holiday travel but only want to buy tickets at a specific price, turn the tracker on and you'll get an alert if the cost of a flight dips to meet your budget.

Remember that flights typically get more expensive the closer to your departure date, so you'll want to set the alert up as early as possible.