The Fed isn't confident it's done enough to curb inflation—here's what could happen next

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he's "not confident" the Fed has done enough to curb inflation, suggesting that further rate hikes might be necessary, during a speech at an International Monetary Fund event in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Powell reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to bringing inflation down to its benchmark target of 2%. The year-over-year inflation rate is currently 3.7%, per the most recent consumer index report.

But it's not yet clear whether the Fed's monetary policy has been "sufficiently restrictive," said Powell.

To reduce inflation, the Fed has been trying to slow the economy through a series of benchmark interest rate hikes that are meant to discourage spending. It last raised the federal funds rate — which affects how much interest you pay on loans and credit cards — by 0.25 percentage point in July.

Big picture, the federal funds rate has risen from near-zero in March 2022 to a current range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest rate in more than 22 years.

So, what will happen next?

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," Powell said.