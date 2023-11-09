South Korea is battling against a bedbug outbreak

First it was Paris. Now it's Seoul.

South Korea has been gripped by a bedbug outbreak, and the government is rushing to battle the bloodsucking bugs.

The bedbugs were first found in a sauna in Incheon, as well as university dormitories and gosiwons, according to a the South Korean government.

Gosiwons are single-room accommodations that are smaller than a typical studio apartment. An initial outbreak was reported in a dormitory at Keimyung University in Daegu city in September.

As of Tuesday, the number of suspected bedbug cases rose to 30, with more than half in the capital, Seoul.

It marks a derailment from South Korea's almost spotless record since the 1970s when bedbugs were believed to have been eradicated, thanks to the accessibility of insecticides across the country, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. In the past decade, only nine cases of bedbugs were reported.

The parasitic insects are the size of an apple seed and live in dark spaces such as cracks in beds and sofas. While they do not transmit diseases, their bites can cause intense itching and lead to secondary skin infections or scarring. The bugs cannot jump or fly, but they spread on clothes and other items such as bags and suitcases.