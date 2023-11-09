The most overrated job interview advice, says lawyer-turned-recruiter: It's 'a little creepy'

If you're preparing for an upcoming job interview, one thing you can nix from your prep work is doing extensive research to find a personal connection with your interviewer.

Trying to flatter or relate to the interviewer based on shared experiences, like where they went to school or their previous employer, is one of the most overrated pieces of job-interview advice, according to Natalie Norfus, a George Washington University-trained lawyer turned recruiter who's interviewed hundreds.

"When people say, 'make sure you look up everything about the person you're interviewing with,' I always thought that was a little creepy," Norfus tells CNBC Make It.

She remembers getting that advice as a law student interviewing for jobs while in school, "and it always seemed like such an odd thing to be like, 'Yeah, I see you went to GW and I also went to GW.' It's kind of awkward."

"I don't think it's important that you need to show someone that you researched them," she adds.