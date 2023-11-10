China's largest chipmaker SMIC posts a 80% drop in third-quarter profit

BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 04: A logo hangs on the building of the Beijing branch of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) on December 4, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

China's largest chipmaker SMIC on Thursday posted a 80% drop in third-quarter profit as global demand weakness hit foundries hard.

Net income for the quarter ended September plunged 80% compared to a year ago — larger than the 64% drop posted in second quarter 2019, according to company figures.

Here are SMIC's third-quarter results versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Revenue: $1.621 billion, vs. $1.625 billion expected

$1.621 billion, vs. $1.625 billion expected Net income: $93.98 million, vs. $165.1 million expected

SMIC, or Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co., posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the third quarter of the year, down 15% year-on-year. Net income for that period was $93.98 million, far below analysts' expectations of $165.1 million.

SMIC is China's biggest foundry, manufacturing semiconductor chips that other firms design. The firm is seen as a key hope to Beijing's ambitions to boost its domestic semiconductor industry and catch up with rivals like Taiwan's TSMC and South Korea's Samsung — even as the U.S. continues to curb China's chipmaking technology and exports.

"In the China market, the high product inventory problem that started in the third quarter of last year has been mitigated and the inventory has decreased to a relatively healthy level," said SMIC in its earnings call Friday morning.

"But American and European customers' inventories – they will remain at historically high levels," said the company.

An ongoing slump in demand for certain chips that go into consumer products, such as memory, has badly impacted SMIC, as well as the likes of its Asian rivals TSMC and Samsung.