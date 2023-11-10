European markets close down 1% after Fed Chair Powell comments; Diageo slides 12%

The logo of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in the office atrium in the City of London, UK, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

LONDON — European markets pulled back on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is "not confident" it has done enough to rein in inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1% lower. Food and beverage stocks led losses, ending the session down 3.1%, as all sectors closed in the red except oil and gas, which added 0.4%.

Powell said Thursday that he and fellow policymakers were encouraged by the recent slowdown in inflation rates, but were not yet confident they had achieved a monetary policy stance that is "sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time."

The Fed last week held rates unchanged, along with the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, with markets now turning their attention to when rate cuts will begin next year — a position central bankers have tentatively pushed back against.

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Friday after the S&P 500 in the U.S. snapped an eight-day winning streak on the back of Powell's comments and spiking Treasury yields. On Wall Street, stocks rose as traders kept an eye on Treasury yields.