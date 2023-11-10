Harvard-trained expert says successful people 'practice humility' more than most: It's ‘absolutely crucial’

Everyone faces failure at some point. The most successful people use humility to bounce back quickly, according to Harvard-trained leadership expert Charlene Li.

"You don't know everything. And because you don't know everything, you can't be expected to have all the answers," Li, a San Francisco-based executive coach, recently told LinkedIn's "The Path" podcast. "When you can practice humility on a daily basis ... you can be open to a learner's mindset and that is absolutely crucial."

If you're a know-it-all, failing to meet your goals can impact your ego and emotional wellbeing a lot more than if you recognize that setbacks are normal and you should learn from them, said Li. That's easier said than done, since a lot of people are taught from a young age to strive for perfection.

"We are raised in school to aim for A's, which means being perfect, getting 100% on tests," she said. "Our education system doesn't encourage us to fail ... [But] it is virtually impossible to achieve 100% and be perfect all the time."

Looking at all situations as opportunities for learning, whether you succeed or fail, can help eliminate the shame and embarrassment that comes with falling short, said Li. Here's how to do it.