China's ICBC, the world's biggest bank, hit by cyberattack that reportedly disrupted Treasury markets

A pedestrian walks pass a branch of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Fuzhou, Fujian province of China.

The U.S. financial services division of Chinese bank ICBC was hit with a cyberattack that reportedly disrupted the trading of Treasurys.

ICBC, the world's largest lender by assets, said on Thursday its financial services arm experienced a ransomware attack "that resulted in disruption to certain" systems.

Immediately after discovering the hack, ICBC "isolated impacted systems to contain the incident," the bank said.

Ransomware is a type of cyberattack. It involves hackers taking control of systems or information and only letting them go once the victim has paid a ransom. It's a type of attack that has seen an explosion in popularity among bad actors in recent years.

ICBC did not reveal who was behind the attack but said it has been "conducting a thorough investigation and is progressing its recovery efforts with the support of its professional team of information security experts."

The Chinese bank also said it is working with law enforcement.