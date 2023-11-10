10 in-demand, low-stress jobs—one pays more than $100,000 per year

For many people, work can be a stressful activity. A majority, 77% of workers reported feeling work-related stress in the previous month, according to the American Psychological Association's 2023 Work in America Survey, which came out in April. But some jobs are less stressful than others. The Department of Labor's Occupational Information Network ranked 873 occupations based on stress tolerance, or whether or not the job "requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations." The ranking is based on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being the most stressful a job can be. O*NET also highlighted which of the jobs on the list have a "bright outlook," meaning they're emerging occupations, are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years or are expected to have many job openings. Here are the 10 bright outlook occupations with the lowest level of stress, including the training they require and their median annual salaries according to O*NET.

Cartographer and photogrammetrist

These professionals study and create maps for legal, political and educational purposes. They also revise existing maps using tools such as aerial photographs, satellite data and legal records. This job requires a relevant bachelor's degree. Stress level: 52 Media salary: $71,890

Environmental economist

These economists research and analyze various financial components — such as costs and benefits — of environmental activities, policies and regulation. They assess environmental protection measures as well as the use of natural resources like water, air and renewable energy. Most need a master's or doctorate to get hired. Stress level: 52 Media salary: $113,940

Packaging and filling machine operator and tender

Packaging and filling machine operators work in places like factories preparing goods for shipment. They inspect products to ensure there are no defects, sort them and watch the machines to ensure production moves smoothly. This job often requires a high school diploma. Stress level: 52 Media salary: $36,750

Archivist

Archivists are responsible for safeguarding important historical documents. They organize the documents, help those who need to access them and research and record their origins. A master's degree is often required to do this job. Stress level: 53 Media salary: $58,640

Computer numerically controlled tool programmer

These tech experts write programs that run machines responsible for various manufacturing, ensuring both the machines and programs continue to run smoothly. This job sometimes requires a certificate or relevant associate's degree. Stress level: 53 Media salary: $60,800

Electromechanical equipment assembler

Electromechanical equipment assemblers put together and maintain various machines or parts of machines (like dynamometers and actuators). The job often requires a high school diploma. Stress level: 53 Media salary: $38,580

Industrial ecologist

These scientists help ensure various industries' activities don't adversely affect the environment (by creating waste, for example). They also try to ensure natural resources are used most effectively in production. They often need a master's degree to be considered. Stress level: 53 Media salary: $76,480

Fuel cell engineer

Fuel cells produce electricity using energy from elements like hydrogen. These engineers help develop systems using fuel cells for industries like transportation. Many get a master's in the field before getting hired, though, a bachelor's may suffice for some jobs. Stress level: 54 Media salary: $96,310

Highway maintenance worker

These workers help maintain roads like highways and airport runways by repairing damage, painting traffic control lines and cleaning the roads of debris. Most get hired with a high school diploma. Stress level: 55 Media salary: $44,930

Machine feeder and offbearer