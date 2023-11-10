'Far too many Palestinians have been killed,' Blinken says; Gaza health ministry says hospitals hit in strikes
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that more progress is necessary in preventing the deaths of Palestinian civilians and supplying humanitarian assistance.
Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, where he traveled for broader diplomatic talks, he said: "This is a process, and it's not always flipping a light switch. But we have seen progress, we just need to see more of it, and we need to maximize every effort to prevent Palestinian deaths and to advance the humanitarian assistance that's getting to them."
Meanwhile, a number of Gaza City hospitals were targeted in early strikes by Israeli forces Friday, according to Palestinian health officials.
Dr. Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Hamas-led Gaza Ministry of Health, said " simultaneous raids" were launched on medical facilities, including Al-Shifa, the city's largest hospital. CNBC was unable to verify the reports.
Columbia University suspends Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace chapters
Columbia University has suspended their student chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) through the end of the fall term, according to a statement.
"This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation," said Gerald Rosberg, Columbia's senior executive vice president and chair of the Special Committee on Campus Safety.
This means that both groups will not be allowed to hold events on campus or receive university funding, according to Rosberg.
"Lifting the suspension will be contingent on the two groups demonstrating a commitment to compliance with University policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with University officials," Rosberg said.
— Associated Press
Photos show Palestinians fleeing south from Gaza City as Israeli troops enter city
Palestinian families flee Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza toward the southern areas amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Thousands of Palestinians have been fleeing heavy combat between Hamas militants and the Israeli military in Gaza City a month after Hamas, based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel on October 7, in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.
-Getty Images
Saudi crown prince calls for end of war in Gaza
Saudi Arabia's crown prince called on Friday for an end to the war in Gaza.
"We condemn what the Gaza Strip is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities," Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said during an African-Saudi summit held in the kingdom's capital, Riyadh.
"We stress on the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians."
-Reuters