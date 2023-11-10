Share

'Far too many Palestinians have been killed,' Blinken says; Gaza health ministry says hospitals hit in strikes

Ruxandra Iordache
Katrina Bishop

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that more progress is necessary in preventing the deaths of Palestinian civilians and supplying humanitarian assistance.

Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, where he traveled for broader diplomatic talks, he said: "This is a process, and it's not always flipping a light switch. But we have seen progress, we just need to see more of it, and we need to maximize every effort to prevent Palestinian deaths and to advance the humanitarian assistance that's getting to them."

An aerial view shows the compound of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 7, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP) (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Bashar Taleb | Afp | Getty Images

Meanwhile, a number of Gaza City hospitals were targeted in early strikes by Israeli forces Friday, according to Palestinian health officials.

Dr. Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Hamas-led Gaza Ministry of Health, said " simultaneous raids" were launched on medical facilities, including Al-Shifa, the city's largest hospital. CNBC was unable to verify the reports.

Columbia University suspends Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace chapters

Columbia University has suspended their student chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) through the end of the fall term, according to a statement.

"This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation," said Gerald Rosberg, Columbia's senior executive vice president and chair of the Special Committee on Campus Safety.

This means that both groups will not be allowed to hold events on campus or receive university funding, according to Rosberg.

"Lifting the suspension will be contingent on the two groups demonstrating a commitment to compliance with University policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with University officials," Rosberg said.

Associated Press

Photos show Palestinians fleeing south from Gaza City as Israeli troops enter city

Palestinian families flee Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza toward the southern areas amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Thousands of Palestinians have been fleeing heavy combat between Hamas militants and the Israeli military in Gaza City a month after Hamas, based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel on October 7, in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.

Palestinian families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. 
Mahmud Hams | Afp | Getty Images
Palestinian families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Mahmud Hams | Afp | Getty Images
Palestinian families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Mahmud Hams | Afp | Getty Images
Kids ride in the back of the truck as Palestinians leave from the northern part of the Gaza to flee the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on November 10, 2023.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Palestinians families flee Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas Group. 
Mohammed Talatene | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
A woman, holding her cats, walks as Palestinians leave from the northern part of the Gaza to flee the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on November 10, 2023.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Palestinians families flee Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas Group. 
Mohammed Talatene | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
Palestinian families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Mahmud Hams | Afp | Getty Images
Palestinians fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas walk along a highway on November 9, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. 
Mahmud Hams | AFP | Getty Images
Palestinian families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Mahmud Hams | Afp | Getty Images
Palestinians families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Mahmud Hams | Afp | Getty Images
Palestinians in Gaza, who are exposed to intense Israeli bombardment, migrate to the southern and central parts of the Gaza Strip as the Israeli attacks continue on its 34th day in Gaza City, Gaza on November 09, 2023.
Ali Jadallah | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Palestinians leave from the northern part of the Gaza to flee the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on November 10, 2023. 
Belal Khaled | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Palestinians leave from the northern part of the Gaza to flee the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on November 10, 2023. 
Belal Khaled | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Saudi crown prince calls for end of war in Gaza

Saudi Arabia's crown prince called on Friday for an end to the war in Gaza.

"We condemn what the Gaza Strip is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities," Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said during an African-Saudi summit held in the kingdom's capital, Riyadh.

"We stress on the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians."

-Reuters

