'Far too many Palestinians have been killed,' Blinken says; Gaza health ministry says hospitals hit in strikes

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that more progress is necessary in preventing the deaths of Palestinian civilians and supplying humanitarian assistance.

Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, where he traveled for broader diplomatic talks, he said: "This is a process, and it's not always flipping a light switch. But we have seen progress, we just need to see more of it, and we need to maximize every effort to prevent Palestinian deaths and to advance the humanitarian assistance that's getting to them."