Jim Cramer answers investing questions from West Point cadets

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday answered investing questions from West Point cadets in honor of Veteran's Day.
  • Topics included defense stocks, interest rates and strategies for investing during geopolitical tumult.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday answered investing questions from cadets at the U.S. Military Academy West Point in honor of Veteran's Day.

In Mad Money's annual "salute to service," Cramer spoke with seven cadets from the academy's finance club, discussing a variety of topics including interest rates, defense stocks and how to invest during geopolitical tumult.

