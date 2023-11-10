South Korea outperforms for the week as Asia markets fall on Powell comments

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Thursday she still expects interest rates to rise but supported the decision earlier this month to hold.

"There is an unusually high level of uncertainty regarding the economy and my own economic outlook, especially considering recent surprises in the data, data revisions, and ongoing geopolitical risks," Bowman said in prepared remarks for a speech to bankers in Florida. "Currently, the federal funds rate appears to be restrictive, and financial conditions have tightened since September," she added.

Separately, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he expects "some sort of a slowdown" in the economy ahead but sees inflation as still too high. After 11 rate hikes totaling 5.25 percentage points, Fed officials are in a place where they can observe how policy impacts the economy and decide from there, he said.

"Whether a slowdown that settles inflation requires more from us remains to be seen, which is why I supported our decision to hold rates at our last meeting. With rates restrictive and financial conditions tightened, we have time to reconcile competing narratives on demand and to test different views on the trajectory of inflation," Barkin said.

As a governor, Bowman is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. Barkin does not vote this year but will in 2024.

