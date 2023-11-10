Microsoft Windows is turning 40—how much money you'd have if you invested $1,000 in the company 10 years ago

Microsoft Windows just hit a major milestone — its 40th birthday.

On Nov. 10, 1983, Microsoft unveiled the first version of Windows. It was an extension of the software company's MS-DOS operating system for personal computers, which were just beginning to gain popularity in the 80s.

This iteration of Windows was a graphical user interface that had early versions of features we would recognize today, like drop-down menus, the ability to run multiple applications at once and the ability to use a mouse to click and open electronic files.

But this version of Windows wasn't nearly as ubiquitous as the software is currently. Consumers weren't able to purchase it until two years later in 1985. It cost $100 and only sold around 500,000 copies, according to Time.

Fast forward to today and over a billion people now use Windows, Microsoft reported in May.