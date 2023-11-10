Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Groupon, Wynn Resorts, Plug Power, Illumina and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Groupon — Shares plunged 34.8%, a day after the online marketplace company posted third-quarter revenue and global gross billings that fell short of expectations. Separately, it approved an $80 million, fully backstopped rights offering to shareholders. Wynn Resorts — The resort-and-casino stock dropped 5.7% as analysts focused on EBITDAR, which includes restructuring, tied to its operations in Macao. This overshadowed an otherwise strong report, with the company outperforming Wall Street expectations on both lines. Diageo — Shares slid 11.7% after the U.K.-based drink manufacturer forecast a challenging environment ahead. Diageo said growth should slow in the first half of the fiscal year due to softness in Latin America and the Caribbean. Illumina — The beaten-down biotechnology stock plunged 8.1% after it slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a range of 60 cents to 70 cents per share. Analysts had estimated 80 cents per share, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Illumina's revenue also came out lower than analysts' estimates, although the company had beat on adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter. Plug Power — Shares of the clean energy company tumbled more than 40.3%, reaching a new 52-week low, after third-quarter earnings and revenue missed analysts' estimates. RBC and JPMorgan downgraded shares on the results, citing limited visibility and increased risk for the company. TKO Group — The WWE parent slid 6.6% after Executive Chairman Vince McMahon said he planned to sell 8.4 million shares. TKO said executives and the company itself were interested in buying McMahon's shares. Treace Medical Concepts — Shares tumbled 37.9% after the medical device company missed third-quarter expectations and lowered its full-year revenue guidance. Treace reported a wider-than-expected per-share loss of 28 cents, compared to an expected loss of 26 cents per share, according to FactSet. It posted revenue of $40.8 million, trailing the consensus estimate of $42.1 million. The company also cut revenue guidance for the year. The Trade Desk — The digital marketing stock sold off 16.7%, a day after the company delivered weak guidance. The company said its soft outlook was tied to cautiousness among some advertisers in sectors such as the auto and entertainment industries that have recently seen labor strikes. Freyr Battery — Shares shed 27.5% following a BTIG downgrade to neutral from buy, with analysts citing execution risk. That comes although the company on Thursday posted a narrower loss per share than Wall Street expected for the third quarter. Hawaiian Electric — The utility stock slipped 17.1% on the back of a downgrade to underweight from equal weight by Wells Fargo. Analysts said Hawaiian Electric still had too much risk after the deadly wildfires in Hawaii earlier this year. Synaptics — The semiconductor stock rallied 10.8% following a better-than-expected financial report for the fiscal first quarter. Synaptics earned 52 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $238 million, while analysts surveyed by LSEG had anticipated 40 cents per share and $233 million in revenue. Hologic — The medical product maker popped 7.3%. On Thursday, the company reported earnings that exceeded analyst consensus forecasts on both lines for the fiscal fourth quarter. Earnings guidance for the current quarter and full year came in line with expectations, while the revenue outlook for both periods was softer than anticipated. Vera Therapeutics — The biotechnology stock climbed 5.5% on the heels of an upgrade to buy from hold by Jefferies. The firm said Vera should have strong sales growth. — CNBC's Sarah Min, Hakyung Kim and Pia Singh contributed reporting.