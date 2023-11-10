31% of millionaires say they're part of the middle class, survey finds. ‘People feel squeezed,’ advisor explains

Feeling "rich" is increasingly elusive.

Even among millionaires, only 8% would characterize themselves as wealthy these days.

Roughly 60% of investors with $1 million or more of investable assets said they are more likely upper middle class, according to a recent Ameriprise Financial survey of more than 3,000 adults.

To that point, 31% consider themselves decidedly middle class.

Between persistent inflation, high interest rates and geopolitical and economic uncertainty, fewer Americans, including millionaires, feel confident about their financial standing.

"Many people feel squeezed between higher prices and lower asset prices," said Kim Maez, a certified financial planner and private wealth advisor at Ameriprise. "While a necessary part of the economic cycle, it's also uncomfortable."

Even doctors, lawyers and other highly paid professionals — also referred to as the "regular rich" — who benefit from stable jobs, homeownership and a well-padded retirement savings account, said they don't feel well off at all. Some even said they feel poor, according to a separate survey conducted by Bloomberg.

Of those making more than $175,000 a year, or roughly the top 10% of tax filers, one-quarter said they were either "very poor," "poor" or "getting by but things are tight."

Even a share of those making more than $500,000 and $1,000,000 said the same.

Despite their high net worth, just 44% of all millionaires felt "very comfortable," another report by Edelman Financial Engines found.