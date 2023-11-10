Russian forces ‘trying to surround’ east Ukraine stronghold; Germany pledges to meet NATO target

A Ukrainian infantryman walks along a trench in the mud after the rain on Nov. 9, 2023, in an area the military calls the "Horlivka front," an urban-type settlement in Toretsk urban hromada, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Friday that the Russian military "does not stop trying to surround" the shattered eastern stronghold of Avdiivka.

The industrial hub of Avdiivka, which is regarded as the gateway to Donetsk, has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

The update from Ukraine's General Staff reported a series of Russian assaults in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions over the last 24 hours.

Separately, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said via social media that Russian combat losses had climbed to nearly 310,000 since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year. The figures could not be independently verified by CNBC.

Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, chief of the General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov and other key figures at the southern military grouping's headquarters to discuss the Ukraine war.