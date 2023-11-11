Warren Buffett recommends these 5 books—now you can listen to them for free on Spotify

Warren Buffett once famously said that the best thing you can do for yourself is read 500 pages a day.

"That's how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest," he told students at a Columbia Business School investing class in 2000, gesturing toward a stack of papers.

"All of you can do it, but I guarantee not many of you will do it."

Indeed, the Oracle of Omaha has said that he spends "five or six hours a day" reading books and newspapers.

And while it may be difficult to set aside nearly a full work day's worth of hours to read, it recently got a little bit easier to consume information like Warren Buffett.

That's because this week Spotify announced that it would be making a selection of more than 200,000 audiobooks free for its Premium subscribers.

Users who pay the $14.99 monthly charge will now have access to up to 15 hours of free audiobook listening per month, with the option to purchase more hours once they hit their limit.

The books available under the new terms include a number that have been recommended by Buffett himself over the course of his legendary career.

Here are five books recommended by Warren Buffett that can now be accessed for free on Spotify.