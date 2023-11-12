Whoever ends up playing Elon Musk could be bound for Oscar glory

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk, attends a US Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Forum at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2023.

Maybe the hottest question in Hollywood right now is: Who will play Elon Musk?

News broke Friday that hot-ticket indie studio A24 snagged the rights to film Walter Isaacson's biography of the controversial billionaire Tesla and SpaceX chief. NBC News reported that the agreement came after a highly competitive bidding war involving multiple studios and filmmakers.

As if that weren't head-turning enough – A24, which dominated last year's Oscars, is popular among film buffs for edgy fare like "Midsommar" and "Talk to Me" – Darren Aronofsky is attached to direct the biopic.

The chance to play such a divisive figure as Musk would be catnip to most actors anyway. But the chance to work with Aronofsky is likely an added bonus. His ambitious movies often demand actors go to award-show-worthy extremes, giving him a great track record of steering performers to Oscar nominations and wins.

Earlier this year, Brendan Fraser won best actor for his role as a reclusive and depressed professor in Aronofsky's "The Whale," while Hong Chau received a best supporting actress nomination. In 2011, Natalie Portman won best actress for the director's psychological ballet drama "Black Swan." Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei were both nominated in 2009 for "The Wrestler." Before that, Ellen Burstyn was nominated for best actress in 2001 for Aronofsky's disturbing drug-addiction drama "Requiem for a Dream."