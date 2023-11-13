Cramer's Lightning Round: Energy Transfer is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Energy Transfer's year-to-date stock performance.

Energy Transfer : "[buy, buy, buy!] ...I like the fact that the yield's almost 10%, it's terrific."

Alibaba : "For a trade, I'll endorse Alibaba. But I will not endorse anything for an investment in China because it's been a disaster."

Lithium Americas : "It doesn't make money, it's a speculative stock. I'm going to have to pass on it."

Crown Castle : "Now, I do think that people feel that the phone companies are hobbled. I disagree with them, I think at this level, with a 6% yield, I'm with you. I would buy the stock."

Vertiv : "[buy, buy, buy!] Vertiv, you've got it...You have a winner there."

Rockwell : "...I think it is bottoming here. But I have to tell you, normally I would wait to see another quarter, because that quarter was a miss. But the stock has come down a great deal, and I'm ok with it."

BlackBerry : "At this point, as a bear, I'm going to be willing to throw in the towel and say enough. Ig you want to buy it at three bucks as a speculation, I'm not going to fight you on it. But I've been right for 15 points, that's where I started hating it. I'm not going to hate a $3 stock."

AerCap : "It's a very good company, and I'll tell you, if you want a way to play travel that is not an airline, that is the way to do it."