Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Energy Transfer is a buy

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Energy Transfer's year-to-date stock performance.

Energy Transfer: "[buy, buy, buy!] ...I like the fact that the yield's almost 10%, it's terrific."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Alibaba's year-to-date stock performance.

Alibaba: "For a trade, I'll endorse Alibaba. But I will not endorse anything for an investment in China because it's been a disaster."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Lithium Americas' year-to-date stock performance.

Lithium Americas: "It doesn't make money, it's a speculative stock. I'm going to have to pass on it."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Crown Castle's year-to-date stock performance.

Crown Castle: "Now, I do think that people feel that the phone companies are hobbled. I disagree with them, I think at this level, with a 6% yield, I'm with you. I would buy the stock."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Vertiv's year-to-date stock performance.

Vertiv: "[buy, buy, buy!] Vertiv, you've got it...You have a winner there."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Rockwell's year-to-date stock performance.

Rockwell: "...I think it is bottoming here. But I have to tell you, normally I would wait to see another quarter, because that quarter was a miss. But the stock has come down a great deal, and I'm ok with it."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
BlackBerry's year-to-date stock performance.

BlackBerry: "At this point, as a bear, I'm going to be willing to throw in the towel and say enough. Ig you want to buy it at three bucks as a speculation, I'm not going to fight you on it. But I've been right for 15 points, that's where I started hating it. I'm not going to hate a $3 stock."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
AerCap's year-to-date stock performance.

AerCap: "It's a very good company, and I'll tell you, if you want a way to play travel that is not an airline, that is the way to do it."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com