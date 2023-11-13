Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron made foreign minister in surprise political comeback

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves after giving evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry on June 19, 2023 in London, England. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is examining the UK's response to and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and learning lessons for the future. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

LONDON – Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed foreign secretary Monday in a sweeping reshuffle of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet.

Downing Street confirmed the appointment after Cameron was seen walking into No. 10 — the official residence and office of the British prime minister — to meet with Sunak following the abrupt sacking of Suella Braverman as interior minister.

James Cleverly, who formerly served as foreign secretary, was appointed Braverman's successor.

The reshuffle comes as Sunak attempts to reassert his authority, with his ruling Conservative Party trailing opposition Labour in opinion polls ahead of a general election due before January 2025.

Cameron served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and presided over Britain's controversial Brexit vote, which ultimately led to his resignation.

Only current MPs or members of the House of Lords can become government ministers. Cameron quit as a Member of Parliament in 2016, but King Charles III on Monday confirmed him as a life peer, making him a lord and so enabling him to assume the role of foreign secretary.

During his tenure as leader, Cameron was viewed as fervently pro-China. It is as yet unclear how his foreign policy agenda will adapt against a backdrop of increased Sino skepticism among Western nations and ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East," Cameron said in a statement.

"At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard."

