How to use your Apple Watch to calculate the tip and split a check at a restaurant

Your Apple Watch can help you calculate the tip and split a check at a restaurant with just a few taps.

The feature is built right into the calculator app, and all you need to do is enter the amount of the check, the percentage you want to tip and the number of people with whom you'd like to split the bill.

It's just a small example of how Apple works to make the Apple Watch ingrained into people's daily routines. Apple's wearable revenue, which includes the watch and AirPods, was its third-highest selling category behind the iPhone and Services in its most recent earnings, generating $9.32 billion in sales.

Give this a try the next time you're at a restaurant and don't want to do the mental math of splitting between a big group.