Asia markets mostly mixed; Biden-Xi talks awaited

An employee works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 13, 2022.

Most Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday, as investors look to more economic data ahead of high-stakes talks between the U.S. and China.

U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping are set this week for their first in-person meeting in about a year.

Separately, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded its ratings outlook on the U.S. government to negative from stable, pointing to rising risks to the nation's fiscal strength.

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended 0.05% up at 32,585.11, while the Topix stayed flat at 2,336.62.

South Korea's Kospi edged 0.24% lower to close at 2,403.76 and the Kosdaq dropped 1.89% at 774.42.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.40% to close at 6,948.80.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.14%, while China's CSI 300 index eased 0.52%.