House to vote on whether to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas looks up during a Senate Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on the department's budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 26, 2021.

The House of Representatives will hold a key vote Monday on whether to move forward with a Republican-backed motion to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The vote comes as the House scrambles to negotiate a new budget resolution to avoid a government shutdown. Congress has only four days left until the temporary spending bill adopted in late September expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

On Monday, House lawmakers are expected to vote on a Democratic procedural effort to derail the Mayorkas impeachment. The vote will also serve as a barometer of support among Republicans for the impeachment, a crucial data point for newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in a very closely divided chamber.

Johnson has yet to say whether he intends to move ahead right away with the impeachment vote if there is sufficient support among Republicans, or wait until later in the week.

If the impeachment motion passes in the Republican-majority House, Mayorkas will face a trial in the Democratic-majority Senate, where it is difficult to see a path to the two-thirds majority needed to remove Mayorkas from his post.

But the House vote comes amid a separate internal debate among Republicans over whether to move forward with the impeachment of a much bigger target: President Joe Biden. What happens in Mayorkas' case could hold lessons for the party on this front.