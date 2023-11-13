'Money dysmorphia' could be keeping you from building wealth, expert says

"The way this plays into estate planning or investing is we don't do it. We're not rich enough to do estate planning. I'm not wealthy, I'm not rich," Katz says. "But it's absolutely untrue."

One common form Katz sees among her clients is the belief that they're not wealthy enough to make important plans for their assets. But that's a bit of faulty and potentially damaging thinking, she says.

"It's a distorted view that we have around money that causes us to make poor decisions," Katz says.

Ali Katz, an estate lawyer and founder of the Family Wealth Planning Institute, sees an analogous phenomenon in the world of financial psychology — a state in which someone's self-perception regarding their money doesn't match reality.

In the world of mental health, "dysmorphia" describes an obsessive focus on perceived defects in one's body. People with body dysmorphic disorder may find themselves constantly comparing themselves unfavorably with the appearance of others.

One thing Katz hopes Americans can keep in mind is that, in the scope of the whole world, they're wealthy. Some 62% of the world population lives on less than $10 a day, and 85% live on less than $30, according to the World Economic Forum.

"We're so wealthy, we're so rich comparatively, but then of course we're comparing ourselves to Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk," Katz says.

In other words, while you may not be a billionaire, or even have the kind of life you see people living on social media, you likely have assets in the form of cash, investing accounts or treasured belongings — and what you choose to do with them is important.

That's where an estate plan comes in. A suite of estate planning documents, which often includes a will, a health-care directive, and financial and health-care powers of attorney. A will designates how you want your assets to be distributed in the case of your death. The other documents indicate your wishes for how your health care and financials will be handled if you become incapacitated.

"As soon as you turn 18 years old, you become an adult in the eyes of the law, specifically for the purposes of making your own health care and financial and legal decisions," says Katz. "What that means is, the day you turn 18, if you have specific desires about how legal, financial or health-care decisions would be made for you, it's time to step into adulthood."

As a young person, it may not feel like you have an estate, or that you'll ever need these documents. But if you don't indicate what you want in these scenarios, the state, generally, makes decisions for you. Should you die without children, for example, the law typically states that your assets go to your parents. If that's not what you'd prefer, it's important to make that clear.

"The way I look at it, the creation of these documents — who you're going to name, telling them what you want — is a rite of passage. An initiation," says Katz.