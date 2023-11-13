Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Warner Bros. Discovery, Boeing, HP and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Tesla — The electric vehicle maker rallied 4.7% after it was revealed that the updated terms of its cybertruck order agreements stipulate that buyers won't sell the vehicle within the first year of ownership without permission from Tesla. Buyers could face possible legal action and Tesla may also refuse to sell future EVs to that individual or entity. Warner Bros. Discovery — Warner Bros. Discovery shares dropped 3% Monday after Guggenheim said the mass media company has an "NFL problem," and could seek to buy a company that has the rights to stream games. Boeing — Shares jumped 4.5% in midday trading. On Monday, Dubai carrier Emirates announced a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing aircraft. In addition, Bloomberg reported China is considering ending its freeze on buying Boeing's 737 Max planes. Nvidia — Shares gained about 1%, advancing for a ninth day, after the chipmaker unveiled its newest high-end artificial intelligence chip. The H200 will generate output nearly twice as fast as the current chip, the H100. Plug Power — Shares of the hydrogen developer added 1% after falling earlier in the session and plunging 40% Friday. On Monday, Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power to peer perform from outperform, citing execution risk for financing operations. The downgrade came after Plug Power on Friday issued a going concern warning . Monday.com — Shares popped nearly 12% after the project management company posted an earnings beat and raised its full-year revenue guidance. Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter came in at 64 cents, versus the 21 cents expected from analysts polled by StreetAccount. Operating income was $24.1 million, far surpassing the $5.2 million estimated. Full-year guidance for revenue and operating income also topped estimates. Tyson Foods — Shares of the food products company fell 1.2% after Tyson's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimates. The company generated $13.35 billion in revenue, below the $13.71 billion projected by analysts, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Sales volume declined year over year for beef and pork. The company also said it expected relatively flat sales in the year ahead. CrowdStrike — The cybersecurity stock added nearly 2% after being upgraded by Stifel to buy from hold. The investment bank said it sees several positive catalysts ahead for CrowdStrike. Henry Schein — Shares jumped 6.3% after Henry Schein reported third-quarter earnings that were in line with estimates and announced it repurchased about 660,000 shares of its common stock, totaling $50 million. The provider of dental and medical supplies also said its previously reported cybersecurity incident has been contained and the company is making significant progress toward resuming normal operations. It also expects the insurance claim for the incident to be covered. Health Catalyst — Shares of the managed health care IT services provider jumped 11% Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral. The firm noted that the company recently topped consensus earnings estimates and expressed optimism over Health Catalyst's strong product portfolio and tech-enabled managed services (TEMS). GitLab — The software stock added 2% on the heels of an initiation of buy from BTIG. The firm said GitLab has a large market opportunity and can gain share. — CNBC's Sarah Min, Hakyung Kim, Alex Harring, Jesse Pound, Pia Singh and Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting.