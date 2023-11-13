As Target shutters some stores, retailer looks to prove it can grow and avoid new setbacks

In this article TGT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Target's store in Harlem is one of nine locations that the retailer recently shuttered. It blamed the closures on high levels of theft and safety risks. Melissa Repko | CNBC

In the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, Target 's first store to open in Manhattan has permanently shut its doors. The retailer has closed eight other city stores around the country. Target's closures, which the company blamed on theft and violence at a time when sales have stagnated, marked the latest in a series of public setbacks for the big-box retailer— a jarring turnabout for a company seen as a major Covid pandemic winner. Yet as Target tries to pull itself out of a recent rut, Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan said the company sees "lots more opportunity to grow in New York," including city neighborhoods. He pointed to closures and openings in Target's hometown of Minneapolis-St. Paul and in Chicago as evidence that shuttering stores does not mean the company has run out of room to grow. "If you go back through time, this is something we've done over and over again," he said. "And when we close a store in a market, it doesn't mean we stop investing in that market." This week, Target for the first time since the surprise store closures will update investors on its sales trends and efforts to overcome a string of challenges. It's scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter earnings on Wednesday and share with investors where it plans to go from here. The company, in many ways, embodies both the benefits retailers saw during the Covid pandemic spending boom and the unique challenges they have faced coming out of it. Read more: Consumer spending fell in October, according to new CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor tracking card transactions Like other retailers, Target is dealing with softer sales — a reflection that shoppers have less to buy after a stimulus-fueled shopping spree and have pinched pennies because of inflation. It has coped with other dynamics, too, including stocking too much of the wrong inventory, backlash over its Pride collection, and losses from theft and organized retail crime. Some other retailers, such as Nordstrom and Walmart , have also shut stores in major cities — though they have not specifically blamed theft. Those companies' closed stores, in San Francisco and Chicago, respectively, may have also felt the impact of people moving to suburbs or spending half or more of their workweeks at home. Target's Mulligan said evaluating and closing stores is a routine part of operating a company. Some locations don't work, he said, and Target believed the nine stores that it closed in the New York, Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco areas weren't safe anymore. But Greg Melich, a retail analyst at Evercore ISI, said the shuttered locations represent a bigger challenge for Target: it has struggled to win shoppers and get back on a path to growth. Theft and safety concerns likely contributed to already underperforming stores, he said. "They've got to get their customer back," he said. "That's the fundamental problem."

A bumpy ride for Target

For more than a year, Target has endured rocky sales and stock performance. Shares of the company had fallen about 27% this year as of Friday, trailing far behind the S&P 500 's performance and trading for less than half of their peak value during the pandemic years. Target cut its full-year forecast in August, after already warning investors it expected lower sales than a year ago. For the fiscal year, it projects comparable sales to decline by about mid single digits and earnings per share to range from $7 to $8.

Target's store dilemma