56% of Gen Z doesn't have an emergency fund—here's the first thing you should do to build one, according to a CFP

High inflation and interest rates have made it hard for people of all ages to build up emergency funds, but Gen Z seems to be having a particularly difficult time stashing away cash, a recent Bank of America survey found.

In fact, 56% of Gen Zers say they don't have enough savings to cover three months of expenses in the event of an emergency. They're also the most likely out of any generation to regret not saving enough for emergencies, according to Bankrate.

Given that emergency funds tend to grow as people get older and wealthier, Gen Z's lack of savings doesn't come as a shock to Douglas Boneparth, certified financial planner and president of Bone Fide Wealth. But this doesn't mean that younger generations should procrastinate when it comes to starting an emergency fund.

"When we're young, we generally think we're invincible," Boneparth tells CNBC Make It. "But there is always stuff that comes up, whether it's underemployment, gaps in employment, emergency medical expenses."

Saving might not be at the forefront of young peoples' minds, but you'll thank yourself later on — not only does an emergency fund provide a stable financial foundation, it also allows you to accept unexpected opportunities without taking on debt.

Here are the basics of an emergency fund and why it's important for Gen Z to begin stashing away cash now.