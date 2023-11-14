European markets muted ahead of euro zone GDP, U.S. inflation data

European markets were muted on Tuesday, with investors looking ahead to preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone, along with the U.S. inflation print for October.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index nudged 0.2% higher in early trade, with basic resources adding 1.1% to lead gains, while telecoms stocks fell 0.5%.

Other data releases include the single currency area's unemployment figures for the third quarter and Germany's ZEW survey of economic sentiment in November.

Earnings before the bell came from the likes of Vodafone, RWE and Imperial Brands.

Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight as investors looked forward to highly anticipated talks between the U.S. and China, as well as more economic data. U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping's will meet in-person in San Francisco this week, for the first time in about a year.

U.S. stock futures were flat overnight, as investors prepare for the October consumer price index reading slated for release before the start of U.S. trading.

Investors will parse the report for insights into the path of inflation that can inform expectations for how, or if, the Federal Reserve will adjust interest rates going forward.