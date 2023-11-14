Fisker shares sink after EV maker discloses 'material weaknesses' in financial reporting

Fisker Inc. officially revealed the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury crossover at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

­­­Shares of electric-vehicle startup Fisker are sinking in premarket trading Tuesday following a disappointing earnings report and a regulatory filing that raised concerns about the company's previous financial statements.

Shares were down more than 17% from their previous close of $4.11 apiece.

Fisker reported its third-quarter results on Monday afternoon, and they weren't what Wall Street had hoped to see. Revenue of $71.8 million and a net loss of $91 million, or 27 cents per share, that fell short of the Street's expectations.

But there was more. In a Monday night regulatory filing after its earnings report, Fisker said that following the abrupt departure of its chief accounting officer in October, it "determined that it has material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting."

Those weaknesses will delay its quarterly 10-Q filing, it said.