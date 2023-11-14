Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Gaza hospitals must be protected; UN relief agency to wind down operations shortly

An Israeli tank moves to a position during a drill in the annexed Golan Heights on November 9, 2023, amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as fighting continues in the south with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) (Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden called for medical facilities in Gaza to be protected, as Israel continues its offensive in the region. "Hospitals must be protected," he said at an Oval Office event on Monday, calling for "less intrusive action" by Israeli forces.

This comes as the World Health Organization states the situation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City has grown increasingly dire and that a cease-fire is necessary to preserve civilian lives. The WHO has said that Al-Shifa has ceased to function.

The Israeli Defense Forces have denied that Al-Shifa is under siege and said it would help evacuate babies from the hospital. Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said the defense forces have ongoing intentions to ramp up operations in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Elsewhere, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine said it will have to wind down its operations within 48 hours after depleting fuel supplies. "The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter Gaza," UNRWA Director Thomas White said late Monday on social media.