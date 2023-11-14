LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Gaza hospitals must be protected; UN relief agency to wind down operations shortly
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war.
U.S. President Joe Biden called for medical facilities in Gaza to be protected, as Israel continues its offensive in the region. "Hospitals must be protected," he said at an Oval Office event on Monday, calling for "less intrusive action" by Israeli forces.
This comes as the World Health Organization states the situation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City has grown increasingly dire and that a cease-fire is necessary to preserve civilian lives. The WHO has said that Al-Shifa has ceased to function.
The Israeli Defense Forces have denied that Al-Shifa is under siege and said it would help evacuate babies from the hospital. Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said the defense forces have ongoing intentions to ramp up operations in the north of the Gaza Strip.
Elsewhere, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine said it will have to wind down its operations within 48 hours after depleting fuel supplies. "The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter Gaza," UNRWA Director Thomas White said late Monday on social media.
Israel will no longer be able to put up with the existence of the Gaza Strip, Israeli finance minister says
Israel's finance minister endorsed a "voluntary migration" of the Arab residents of the Gaza Strip as a solution to the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestinian people.
"Voluntary migration and absorption of Gaza Arabs in the countries of the world is a humanitarian solution that will bring an end to the suffering of Jews and Arabs alike," Bezalel Smotrich said on social media, according to a Google translation. He heads the Religious Zionist Party, one of the nationalistic groups under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.
In a broader Google-translated statement on Facebook, Smotrich qualified this as the right recourse for the residents of the Gaza Strip after 75 years of "refugees, poverty and dangers."
"A cell with a small area like the Gaza Strip, without natural resources and independent sources of livelihood, has no chance to exist independently, economically and politically, in such a high density for a long time," he added.
"The State of Israel will no longer be able to put up with the existence of an independent entity in Gaza, which, as mentioned, is inherently based on hatred of Israel and the desire to destroy it."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, whose country closely supports Israel, has previously spoken against the displacement of the Palestinian people, with Washington endorsing a two-state solution that would establish an independent Palestinian state.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Human Rights Watch calls for investigation into Israeli hostilities against Gaza Strip hospitals
The Human Rights Watch organization has urged the International Criminal Court and the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory to investigate Israel's hostilities against hospitals in the Gaza Strip as war crimes.
"Despite the Israeli military's claims on November 5, 2023, of "Hamas's cynical use of hospitals," no evidence put forward would justify depriving hospitals and ambulances of their protected status under international humanitarian law," the HRW said Tuesday.
"Even if military forces unlawfully use a hospital to store weapons or encamp able-bodied combatants, the attacking force must issue a warning to cease this misuse, set a reasonable time limit for it to end, and lawfully attack only after such a warning has gone unheeded," the group added.
The Israeli military says its main objective in the Gaza Strip is to demilitarize Hamas, which it purports has its network of underground tunnels — used for shelter, transport, movement and weapons and explosives storage — beneath civilian sites, including hospitals. Doctors and relief agencies warn of the humanitarian crisis exacerbated in the Gaza territories, as local hospitals deplete fuel and medical supplies.
Israel has signed but is yet to ratify the Rome Statute that underpins the purview of the ICC.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Israeli military confirms presumed death of captive soldier featured in Hamas video
The Israel Defense Forces have expressed condolences for the presumed death of captive soldier Noa Marciano in a Telegram post on Tuesday.
Marciano, 19, was among the 239 hostages abducted by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7. The al-Qassam Brigade, the military unit of Hamas, posted a hostage video on Telegram that appeared to feature her.
She addressed the camera in the first part of the footage, which then skipped to images showing a young woman with her likeness, lying motionless in a blood-stained bed. The video then showed the close-up of a bleeding head wound.
Hamas denied responsibility for her death.
The IDF said that Marciano's family was notified of her death. She was promoted from private to corporal posthumously.
CNBC could not independently confirm the identity of the woman featured in the video, when the footage was shot and whether the injury featured in the close-up was suffered by Marciano.
— Ruxandra Iordache
French defense minister begins Middle East tour
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu is being deployed to the Middle East to discuss the situation in Gaza Strip, he said on social media, according to a CNBC translation.
The assignment, which starts Tuesday, is taking place at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron. The tour will begin in Egypt, then move further into the Gulf, only to finish on Friday in Israel.
France has increasingly spoken up in support of humanitarian aid for the civilians of the Gaza Strip, with Macron leading a conference set to raise funds for such assistance last week.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Canadian-Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver declared dead
Canadian-Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver was killed during the Oct. 7 terror attacks carried out by Hamas, her son, Yonatan Zeigen, told CBC News.
The news was confirmed on Monday by Idit Shamir, Israeli consul to Toronto.
The remains of the 74-year-old were found earlier at Kibbutz Be'eri, where she resided, but were only identified recently. Silver was previously thought to have been taken hostage during the Hamas offensive.
Silver was the founder of the Women Wage Peace movement that promotes a solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people. She also volunteered with Road to Recovery to drive Palestinian people to medical care and appointments.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Death toll rises
EDITORS NOTE-Graphic Content- This post contains images depicting scenes of death in Gaza and Israel.
At least 11,240 people have died in the Gaza Strip, with 29,000 wounded since the Oct. 7 attacks perpetrated by Hamas and Israel's retaliatory strikes against the Gaza Strip. The figures come from the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.
At least 190 people were killed in the West Bank, according to the Palestine News & Info Agency.
At least 1,200 people died in Israel since the Hamas attacks, Lior Haiat, Israeli Foreign Ministry official, said on Nov. 10. A total of 239 hostages have been taken by the Palestinian militant group into the Gaza Strip.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Israeli military opens humanitarian corridor
The Israeli military has opened its daily humanitarian corridor for the southward evacuation of civilians from the north of the Gaza Strip, Avichay Adraee, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson for the Arab media, said in a Google-translated social media post.
The IDF will stop fire on the main Salah al-Din road toward the Wadi Gaza wetlands between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time, the update said.
The military said it will also suspend military activities between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the neighborhoods of al-Daraj and al-Tuffah, to allow civilians to reach the Salah al-Din pathway.
— Ruxandra Iordache
UN relief agency in Gaza Strip to wind down operations in two days as fuel runs out
The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine said it will have to wind down its operations within 48 hours after depleting fuel supplies.
"The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter Gaza," UNRWA Director Thomas White said late Monday on social media.
That same day, the agency warned that its trucks have run out of fuel.
"We will not be able to receive aid coming through the Rafah crossing tomorrow," it said Monday.
UNRWA, which has lost 101 staff members since the start of the conflict, has been helping receive and distribute humanitarian supplies brought into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. The route links the enclave to Egypt and is the only passageway not controlled by Israel.
UNRWA shelters also been opening its shelters and schools to offer refuge to thousands of displaced Palestinian people, in the wake of Israeli bombardment.
The agency has repeatedly called for fuel supplies so that it and health care facilities in the Gaza Strip can continue their work.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Israeli military plans 'major operations' in the north of the Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces have ongoing intentions to ramp up operations in the north of the Gaza Strip, a spokesperson signaled in a CNN TV interview.
"We have been asking, pleading and telling for more than two and a half weeks for the northern part of Gaza to evacuate. And we didn't say it just for the fun of it, we said it because we're going to conduct major operations," IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said.
For over a week, the Israeli military has said it is implementing daily pauses in fighting for several hours to allow the southward evacuation of Palestinian civilians across two main roads. Fears have mounted that Israel plans a next-stage ground incursion to storm Gaza City, but a full-scale offensive has yet to materialize despite the deployment of Israeli tanks and infantry on Gaza territory.
Conricus said that Palestinian people will find refuge in a so-called humanitarian zone in the south of the strip.
"Sadly, I cannot say that any area is totally out of friction, because Hamas operatives are everywhere and they are conducting fighting against us from all locations, and therefore we also attack them," Conricus told CNN, stressing that Israel continues to distinguish between civilians and combatants in its operations.
Most recently, the IDF said its air force struck over 200 inimical targets over the past day, including Hamas operatives, weapon production sites, anti-tank missile launchers and command centers. The Israeli navy separately hit a military camp used by Hamas' naval forces for training and weapons storage, the IDF said on Telegram.
CNBC could not independently confirm the reports.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Generator fails at al-Amal hospital in Gaza Strip
The sole power generator at the al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis, in the southwestern part of the Gaza Strip, stopped working, threatening the lives of 90 patients, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said late Monday on social media.
The hospital is affiliated with the organization. The facility is now relying on a small generator for electricity, which is only supplying the maternity ward and emergency lighting.
Fuel is expected to run out within the next 24 hours.
"The power generator's failure is impacting the operations of both the PRCS headquarters and Al-Amal Hospital, which includes the emergency operations room for the Gaza Strip," the PRCS said. "This has resulted in a loss of communication with the operation rooms scattered across the Gaza sector and the cessation of VHF communication services."
Hospitals across the Gaza Strip have been gradually going offline, following the depletion of fuel supplies and the collapse of medical equipment. A total of 20 out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are no longer operational, the U.N. estimated earlier this week.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Israel says it will supply incubators for Gaza Strip infants
The Israel Defense Forces said on social media they are in the process of coordinating the transfer of incubator machines from Israel to the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, al-Shifa, where young infants have perished as a result of depleted fuel supplies and failing equipment.
It was not immediately clear when the incubators would arrive on site, how many units are being supplied and how they will be powered, given ongoing electricity shortages. Thirty-six babies were at risk at al-Shifa as of Monday, due to a lack of incubators, and three other infants died, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Doctors in Gaza and medical aid assistance groups have said that several hospitals in the region were blockaded by Israeli tanks and bombardment. Israel says it is targeting Hamas operatives, who have dug underground tunnel structures beneath Palestinian hospitals, effectively transforming them into military sites. Most recently, the IDF on Tuesday said they uncovered Hamas tunnels and a room where it is suspected that the Palestinian militant group held hostages beneath the Rantisi hospital.
Twenty out of 36 of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip are no longer functional, the U.N. estimates.
CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Photo shows IDF capturing Gaza parliament building
The photo shows the IDF's Golani Brigade occupying the Palestinian parliament building in Gaza City. It is unknown who took the photo and released it originally.
The image, which has been verified by NBC News, began circulating widely online as Israel's Defense Minister declared that Hamas has lost control of Gaza.
— NBC News
UN says Gaza fuel shortage hampers aid delivery, UN Palestinian refugee agency says it will halt operations unless fuel is allowed in
The fuel crisis in Gaza is so dramatic that trucks filled with aid arriving through the Rafah crossing from Egypt won't be unloaded starting Tuesday because there is no fuel for the forklifts, or for vehicles to deliver the food, water and medicine they're carrying to those in desperate need, a senior U.N. humanitarian official says.
Andrea De Domenico, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said "lives in Gaza are hanging by a thread due to the bleeding of fuel and medical supplies." And he said since Israeli troops arrived in Gaza City center five days ago, it has been too dangerous for the U.N. to coordinate any operation in the north.
De Domenico said in a video press conference with U.N. correspondents from east Jerusalem that the intensified fighting over the weekend around Shifa hospital, the biggest in Gaza City, damaged critical infrastructure including water tanks, oxygen stations and the cardiovascular facility in the maternity ward. Three nurses were reported killed, he said.
The director of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says all of the group's aid operations in Gaza will cease in the next 48 hours unless fuel is allowed into the besieged enclave.
Thomas White, director of UNRWA in Gaza, made the comment on X, formerly known as Twitter.
UNRWA earlier said it had scaled back operations due to a lack of fuel.
— Associated Press
Israel releases video allegedly showing Hamas used hospital for fighters and hostages
Israel's military released video Monday from what it said was a children's hospital that its forces moved into over the weekend. The video showed weapons it said were found inside, as well as rooms in the basement where it believes the militants were holding some of the around 240 hostages they abducted during the initial attack.
"Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war," said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army's chief spokesman, standing in a room of the Rantisi Children's Hospital decorated with a colorful children's drawing of a tree, with explosive vests, grenades and RPGs displayed on the floor.
He showed another area that he said could have been used to hold hostages. It included what appeared to be a hastily installed toilet and air vent, a baby bottle and a motorcycle. He said forensic experts were examining the scenes.
— Associated Press
Biden on Al-Shifa and other hospital strikes: 'Hospitals must be protected'
After an Oval Office event at the White House today, NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked President Joe Biden about Israeli strikes on hospitals in Gaza.
Biden responded, "Hospitals must be protected."
Biden also called for "less intrusive action" by Israeli forces.
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants has encircled the sprawling Al-Shifa medical facility, prompting thousands to flee.
Shifa hospital has been without electricity and water for three days, and gunfire and bombings outside the compound have made the situation more difficult.
"Well, as we know, I have not been reluctant expressing my concerns with what's going on," Biden said in the Oval Office. "My hope and expectation is that there will be less intrusive action relative to hospitals and we remain in contact with the Israelis."
"Also there is an effort to get this pause to deal with the release of prisoners and that's being negotiated ... So I remain somewhat hopeful, but hospitals must be protected."
Shifa hospital has been without electricity and water for three days and "is not functioning as a hospital anymore," said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday. He said there has been gunfire and bombings outside the compound.
Patients there include dozens of babies at risk of dying because of a lack of electricity, health officials at the facility said.
— NBC News, Associated Press