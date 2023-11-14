Asia markets gain ahead of Biden-Xi talks

A man wearing a protective face mask is reflected on a stock quotation board at a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2020.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday as investors look ahead to highly anticipated talks between the U.S. and China as well as more economic data.

U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping's will meet in-person in San Francisco later in the day, for the first time in about a year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.53%, while the Topix added 0.61%.

South Korea's Kospi was 1.42% higher. The Kosdaq added 2.33%, staging a comeback after falling for five straight sessions.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.62% in an attempt to recover from the last two sessions of declines.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.57%, while mainland China's CSI 300 index added 0.25% at open.