Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Not the time' to sell Roblox

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Cameco's year-to-date stock performance.

Cameco: "....That is the highest quality Uranium play."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
H&R Block's year-to-date stock performance.

H&R Block: "...I would stick with it....I think you've got the right way to look at it."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Driven Brands' year-to-date stock performance.

Driven Brands: "Automotive services is very hit or miss, that's why I've always believed in AutoZone, AZO, because it does a buy back that is the most aggressive on the New York Stock Exchange and gives me the comfort that I need."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Albertsons' year-to-date stock performance.

Albertsons: "If the government blocks that deal, I don't know even know if the stock goes down anymore, frankly. I think you're ok with that one."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Roblox's year-to-date stock performance.

Roblox: "I thought this was the first good quarter in a long time...This is not the time to sell Roblox."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com