Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Not the time' to sell Roblox

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Cameco's year-to-date stock performance.

Cameco : "....That is the highest quality Uranium play."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon H&R Block's year-to-date stock performance.

H&R Block : "...I would stick with it....I think you've got the right way to look at it."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Driven Brands' year-to-date stock performance.

Driven Brands : "Automotive services is very hit or miss, that's why I've always believed in AutoZone, AZO, because it does a buy back that is the most aggressive on the New York Stock Exchange and gives me the comfort that I need."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Albertsons' year-to-date stock performance.

Albertsons : "If the government blocks that deal, I don't know even know if the stock goes down anymore, frankly. I think you're ok with that one."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Roblox's year-to-date stock performance.

Roblox : "I thought this was the first good quarter in a long time...This is not the time to sell Roblox."